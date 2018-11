Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn waits for French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) for a visit of the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Executives from Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. were set to convene for a meeting that will test the solidity of their two-decade alliance - and whether the smaller French company can keep the upper hand, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

It will be the first board meeting for the alliance since police arrested Renault Chief Executive, Carlos Ghosn, in Japan on suspicion of financial misconduct, and Nissan removed him as its chairman.