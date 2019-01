The Nissan logo is seen at a showroom of the carmaker in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The then Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27, 2011 (reissued Jan 24, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

The former president of Nissan jailed in Japan for more than two months due to income reporting irregularities submitted his resignation as president of Renault on Thursday hours before Renault's board of directors met to dismiss him and appoint a new management team.

The announcement of Carlos Ghosn's resignation was made by the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, who is currently at the World Economic Forum in Davos, cabinet sources told EFE.