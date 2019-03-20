The trial of former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn could begin as soon as the fall, his lawyer said, suggesting the court does not want the case to take years, as they often do in Japan, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

"They want to move the proceedings ahead as quickly as possible," said defense lawyer Junichiro Hironaka after a meeting Wednesday at which representatives of the Tokyo District Court, the prosecution and the defense discussed logistics. He said the court was looking to start the trial as soon as this fall, although he said it was too soon to say for sure.