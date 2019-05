Attorney Roberto Martinez (C) speaks at a press conference alongside colleague Rodney S. Margol (L) and plaintiffs Javier Garcia Bengoechea (2L) and Mickael Behn during a press conference outside a federal court in Miami, Florida, United States, on May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Plaintiff Mickael Behn speaks during a press conference outside a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, United States, on May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Giorgio Viera

Plaintiffs Javier Garcia Bengoechea (R) and Mickael Behn give a press conference outside a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, United States, on May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Carnival becomes 1st company to be sued under 1996 US law

Carnival Corporation was sued on Thursday in federal court in Miami over its use of port facilities in Cuba that were expropriated without compensation after the 1959 revolution.

The Miami-based cruise line was hit with a pair of lawsuits after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, allowed waivers to Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act to expire earlier this year as part of efforts to bring about political change on the Communist-ruled island.