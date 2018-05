Photo provided by Carnival Cruise Line showing the company's president Christine Buffy (C) along with its chairman Micky Arison (R) and its Chief Maritime Officer William Burke. EPA-EFE/Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Photo provided by Carnival Cruise Line showing the company's president Christine Buffy (L) along with its chairman Micky Arison. EPA-EFE/Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Photo provided by Carnival Cruise Line showing its new Fleet Operations Center in Miami, United States, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line inaugurated here Thursday a 35,000-sq-ft Fleet Operations Center equipped with the latest technologies to supervise and provide support to its 26 ships.

Carnival expects the Miami FOC, which reinforces its other operation centers in Hamburg, Germany, and Seattle, Washington, to help provide greater security and more efficient operations.