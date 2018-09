A model presents a creation of the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2019 collection, with designs by Wes Gordon, during the New York Fashion Week at the Museum of the Historic Society in New York, New York, USA, 10 September 2018. The Spring 2019 collections are presented from 06 to 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Fashion house Carolina Herrera on Monday stole the spotlight of the 2018 New York Fashion Week with its first fashion show after the company's Venezuelan founder announced in February her decision to step down as creative director of the firm.

The event, held at the New York Historical Society, founded in 1804 as the first museum of the Big Apple, was the runway debut for Carolina Herrera's new creative director, Wes Gordon, 31.