The Casio logo at the company's booth for the CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) Japan 2017 exhibition at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Oct.02, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Handout photograph provided by Casio Computer Co. of Kazuo Kashio, the third of the four brothers who founded the Japanese electronics manufacturing company Casio Computer Co. and who died at the age of 89 in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 19, 2018. EFE/CASIO

Kazuo Kashio, the third of the four brothers who founded the Japanese electronics manufacturing company Casio Computer Co., has died at the age of 89, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kashio, who was chairman of the company, died on Monday morning at a hospital in Tokyo of aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when a person inhales food, stomach acid, or saliva into the lungs.