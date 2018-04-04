The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) last year increased by 10.8 million tons the amount of crude it transported from Kazakhstan's Caspian oil fields to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk for export, the CEO of the private consortium, Nikolai Gorban, said Wednesday.

Thanks to the completion in October of a $5.4 billion expansion project to the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) pipeline, "55.1 million tons of crude oil were transported for export in 2017. This is 10.8 million tons more than in 2016," Gorban said during a press conference in Astana.