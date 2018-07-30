Excavators on the parking area at the Caterpillar plant in Gosselies, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

Caterpillar Inc. raised its profit outlook for the year as strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy offset increased raw material costs related to tariffs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The world's largest maker of heavy equipment for mining, construction and energy companies reported that second-quarter profits more than doubled from a year earlier and came in above analysts' expectations as increased volume and higher prices bolstered its results.