Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. Chairman John Slosar (R) and Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg (L) speak during the company's annual results press conference in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's flag carrier is set to acquire the low-cost Hong Kong Express Airways for $628 million, Cathay Pacific Airways announced on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's largest airline said it would buy 100 percent of shares of HK Express – until now owned by the Chinese conglomerate Hainan Airlines Group – for 4.9 billion Hong Kong dollars in an operation that was expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.