A general view shows people using automatic teller machines (ATM's) at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in the Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 14 April 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the largest financial institution of the country, announced Monday that it has agreed to pay a $530 million (AUD$ 700 million) fine for the violation of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The financial institution agreed to pay the multimillion penalty to the Australian Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC), which filed a lawsuit against the bank in Aug. 2017 for the law breaches in some 53,500 transactions between Nov. 2012 and Sep. 2015.