The "SES Saran" solar park, a facility with a 100 MW capacity that is the largest in Central Asia, was brought online on Jan. 23, 2019, outside Saran, Kazakhstan. Joaquim Goldbeck (pictured), the president of the German company Goldbeck Solar, attended the ceremony. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan on Wednesday brought online the "SES Saran" solar park, a 100-megawatt (MW) capacity facility that is the largest of its kind in Central Asia.

Located on the outskirts of this central city, located in the Karaganda region of this oil- and gas-rich nation, the power station covers a surface of 164 hectares (405 acres) and consists of around 307,000 solar panels.