Uruguayan central bank president Mario Bergara during the first of this year's breakfast conferences organized by the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguayan central bank president Mario Bergara (l) and BBVA CEO Antonio Alonso (r) during the first of this year's breakfast conferences organized by the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguayan central bank president Mario Bergara during the first of this year's breakfast conferences organized by the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

The president of Uruguay's central bank said Tuesday that the country's economy has effectively "de-coupled" from those of giant neighbors Brazil and Argentina since 2002.

The region "has not been a significant contributing factor to Uruguayan growth for a while now," Mario Bergara said during the first of this year's breakfast conferences organized by the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation in Uruguay.