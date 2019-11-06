Huawei is going through its “worst-case scenario” but has still managed to keep its business afloat and increase sales, its chief said on Wednesday, despite the United States ban on the Chinese tech giant over security concerns.

Speaking at the Shenzhen headquarters of the company, Ren Zhengfei, the Huawei founder and CEO, said even in the current situation, the sales were expected to reach between 240 and 250 million shipments in 2019. The company in 2018 dispatched 200 million shipments, a figure surpassed in October this year.