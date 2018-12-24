Photo taken Dec. 15, 2018, showing part of Uruguay's Cerro Verde coastal-maritime zone, which the province of Rocha is trying to develop as a tourist area, albeit in a responsible way. EFE-EPA/Ana Paula Chain

The blue of the ocean, the green of the hills and the white of the sands mix in a colorful and wild landscape that characterizes the protected area of Cerro Verde and Islas de la Coronilla, natural jewels that the eastern Uruguayan province of Rocha is seeking to make available for tourism, albeit in a responsible way.

The coastal zone located some 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) from Montevideo and almost 30 km (19 mi.) from the border with Brazil has almost 1,700 hectares (about 4,250 acres) of land including hills and other areas consisting of seaside dunes, streams, rocky points, sandy beaches and local flora, such as the coastal scrubland of Cerro Verde.