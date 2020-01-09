A remote-controlled vibrator, a toilet paper-delivering robot and an automobile manufacturer promising to build the city of the future: this year's edition of the international Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has challenged the creativity of companies vying to stand out among over 4,500 exhibitors.

Not only the small emerging companies, but also established brands managed to differentiate themselves from the competition and get the attention of the media and visitors who make the annual pilgrimage to the world's largest consumer electronics fair. EFE-EPA