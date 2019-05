Models present creations from the Chanel Cruise collection 2020 at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 03 May 2019. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

It is still too early to tell just how far Virginie Viard will follow in the footsteps of her mentor for the past 30 years, Chanel’s iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, but she made her first solo runway on Friday her own.

Models presented the 2019/20 cruise collection as part of an off-season offering of garments between the official Fashion Week calendars.