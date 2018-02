International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (C) and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo are greeted by a vendor during a visit to Tanah Abang market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to carry out reforms amid the changing economic landscape.

Christine Lagarde warned during a conference in Jakarta of various challenges that could affect global economic growth, including the increasing volatility in financial markets, the heightened risk of trade disputes as well as the impact of rapid technological advances.