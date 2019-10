Flags with the logo of German chemicals company BASF fly in front of a building in Ludwigshafen, Germany, 27 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

German chemicals company BASF is studying a potential joint venture worth about $4 billion to build a new plant in India, according to a press release Thursday.

BASF said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Adani Group and Borealis AG to further study the option of constructing a new chemical complex in Mundra, India.