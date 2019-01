Image released on Jan. 17, 2019, showing by the Mayor's Office of Chicago where the proposal of Studio ORD that is part of the five finalists competing for the renovation of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, is show. EPA-EFE / City of Chicago / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

The Chicago city government on Thursday presented the futuristic proposals of the five finalists competing to design a new terminal at O'Hare International Airport, including Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

Vying with Calatrava for the design contract are Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza, Studio ORD, Foster Epstein Moreno and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.