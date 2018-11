China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Ampuero (L) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

Chile is set to join China's mammoth global investment program, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chilean foreign minister announced on Thursday during a business forum in Beijing before confirming the news to EFE.

Roberto Ampuero said Chile is set to sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday with the Chinese government to advance and develop the BRI in the context of bilateral relations.