Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (L) and his Brazilian counterpart, Michel Temer (R), attend the signing of a bilateral free-trade agreement at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO PENA

The presidents of Chile and Brazil on Wednesday presided over the signing of a free-trade deal that was concluded in just six months.

"I think that few free-trade agreements in the world have been launched, negotiated and signed in such a short period," Chilean President Sebastian Piñera told reporters at the presidential palace in Santiago alongside Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer.