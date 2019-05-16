Chile, Colombia and Peru lead the index of capacity to carry out sustainable public-private partnerships in Latin America, according to the latest Infrascopio index.
"The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have a strong performance in the area of ??regulations, and PPPs are almost universally accepted as a tool for contracting, generalized adoption of national infrastructure plans and improvements in sustainability indicators," according to a report released on Thursday at an Americas PPP Forum in the Dominican Republic.