President of Chile, Michelle Bachelt (C), Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (R), and Chilean Foreign Minister, Heraldo Muñoz (L), participate in the inauguration of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and China in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The Chilean government on Monday emphasized the role its country is playing in diplomatic relations with China, with bilateral trade exceeding $34 billion last year, 17 percent more than in 2016.

"Chile has always been first ... The first to recognize the People's Republic of China in South America in 1970, in negotiating for Latin America China's entry into the (World Trade Organization), in recognizing China as a market economy, in having signed a trade pact and in having expanded it," Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz said.