Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (left) says goodbye to President-elect Sebastian Piñera on Dec. 18, 2017, after the two held a breakfast meeting following the latter's victory on Dec. 17. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chilean economic activity expanded at an annual rate of 3.2 percent in November, exceeding market expectations and economists' forecasts, the Central Bank said in a report released Friday.

The rise in the Imacec monthly economic activity index easily topped forecasts for 2.5 percent growth and was the highest since February 2016. That index grew 2.9 percent in October.