Chile's economy is projected to grow 3.2 percent this year, the Central Bank said Thursday, citing a survey of economists.
The gross domestic product (GDP), according to economists' estimates, grew at an annulized rate of 2.9 percent in December.
An undated photograph showing US currency at a bank in Santiago, Chile. EFE FILE
Chile's economy is projected to grow 3.2 percent this year, the Central Bank said Thursday, citing a survey of economists.
The gross domestic product (GDP), according to economists' estimates, grew at an annulized rate of 2.9 percent in December.