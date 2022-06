Indigenous cook Norma Hueten, who lives in a ruka - traditional Mapuche dwelling - outside the southern Chilean town of Puerto Saavedra that also serves as her restaurant, prepares a selection of dishes on 20 June 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Dishes, pots and pans clank inside Norma Hueten's "ruka," a traditional Mapuche house on the outskirts of this southern Chilean town that this indigenous woman converted into a restaurant several years ago.

Lacking other resources, she hoped the lure of her ancient culture and the breath-taking landscapes of south-central Chile's Araucania and Biobio regions would serve as a magnet for some of the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit that Andean country each year.