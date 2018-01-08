Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (R) and the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca (C) attend the inauguration of the seminar "Trade and Investment Perspectives: Chile-Cuba," held in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (R) and the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca (L) talk during the inauguration of the seminar "Trade and Investment Perspectives: Chile-Cuba," held in Havana, Cuba, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Chilean President Michele Bachelet hailed Monday the increase in trade ties between her country and Cuba, which at present show positive results but are still not living up to their existing potential, particularly in the investments field.

Bachelet began the second day of her state visit to Cuba, the next-to-last foreign tour while still in office, with the inauguration of the seminar "Trade and Investment Perspectives: Chile-Cuba," during which government officials and entrepreneurs will discuss the sectors in which trade ties can be established or increased and the instruments available for doing so.