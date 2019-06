A view of the first Visa Everywhere Initiative ceremony in Paris, France, June 6, 2019. EFE/ENRIQUE VILLAUENGA

Businesses from all over the world were this week recognized in Paris for their enterprising projects in the field of financial technology and social impact.

The Chilean organization “Mujeres del Pacífico” (Women of the Pacific) and the Brazilian company DinDin were recognized as part of the first Visa Everywhere Initiative aimed specifically at women in a bid to serve as a platform to publicize their projects.