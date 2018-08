Marcos Vieyra, commercial manager for Citrix Systems, Inc. in Chile, poses during an event to present a report on cybersecurity, Santiago, Chile, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Caviedes

The leak of personal financial data and the electronic theft of millions of dollars from a bank in the last few months have led Chilean businesses to increase spending on cybersecurity, according to a report presented here Wednesday.

The report, written by US-based software company Citrix Systems, Inc., analyzes cybersecurity measures implemented by 110 Chilean companies in different sectors of the economy.