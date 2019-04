Photo of a vegetarian sausage made basically from quinoa that was developed on the Valparaiso coast to diminish the effects of the drought that has affected central Chile for several years, since the grain takes very little water to grow.EFE-EPA/Innova Difusion

A vegetarian sausage made basically from quinoa has been developed on the Valparaiso coast to diminish the effects of the drought that has affected central Chile for several years, since the grain takes very little water to grow.

The Regional Center for Health Foods Research (CREAS) has transformed this Andean grain into a sausage in order to enlarge the market for the quinoa grown in a region suffering from the water crisis, while also creating a healthy alternative to meat.