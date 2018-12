A representative of striking dockworkers (L) shakes hands with Chilean Labor Minister Nicolas Monckeberg after reaching accord to end the walkout on Friday, Dec. 21, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The leader of striking dockworkers in the Chilean port of Valparaiso, Pablo Klimpel, signs an accord to end the walkout during a meeting at the Labor Ministry in Santiago on Friday, Dec. 21. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Representatives of port operator Terminal Pacifico Sur and on-call dockworkers in Chile's main Pacific port of Valparaiso signed an agreement here Friday ending a 35-day walkout.

Labor Minister Nicolas Monckeberg and Transport Minister Gloria Hutt were involved in the negotiations.