Chinese people stand next to the Apple Store in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese government Thursday again told the United States to stop threatening it in light of new proposals by the United States government to apply fresh tariffs on Chinese imports.

"We advise the US to refrain from blackmailing because it will not work on China," said Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.