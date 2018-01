Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales, speaking during the inauguration of a hydroelectric plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing China's ambassador to La Paz Liang Yu speaking during the inauguration of a hydroelectric plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (R), during the inauguration of a hydroelectric plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo provided by the Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) showing China's ambassador to La Paz Liang Yu (L), Bolivia's President Evo Morales (R), and Cochabamba Gov. Ivan Canelas (C), during the inauguration of a hydroelectric plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

China is willing to help Bolivia reach its goal of becoming South America's electricity hub, the Asian nation's ambassador to La Paz said here Wednesday during the inauguration of a hydroelectric plant.

China wants to "expand cooperation in the hydroelectric area to make Bolivia the true energy heart of South America," Liang Yu said in the presence of Bolivian President Evo Morales.