The Airbus A320neo aircraft takes off for its first flight from the airport of Toulouse-Blagnac, southern France, Sep. 25, 2014 (reissued Nov. 15, 2017). EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The Airbus A320neo aircraft takes off for its first flight from the airport of Toulouse-Blagnac, southern France, Sep. 25, 2014 (reissued Nov. 15, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said Friday it has agreed to buy 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft with a combined list price of around $5.4 billion.

The aircraft will be delivered in stages in 2023, the company said in a statement.