US President Donald Trump (R) and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

China on Monday said it would lower provisional tariffs on over 700 foreign products, including certain high-tech items, from early 2019, state-run Global Times reported.

Citing China's finance ministry, Global Times said the government would impose "zero tariffs on ingredients for livestock feeds and certain medicines", including manganese slag.