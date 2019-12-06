China on Friday said it was withdrawing tariffs on soybeans and pork imported from the United States amid talks to conclude the first phase of a deal to de-escalate an ongoing trade war between the two largest economies.
According to a statement by the Finance Ministry in Beijing, Chinese companies have imported an unspecified number of American goods, and the Tariff Commission of the State Council (Executive) has been carrying out a tariff exclusion for batches of soybeans, pork and other products from the US.