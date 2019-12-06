US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) greet Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Liu He (L) prior to negotiations at the office of the US Trade Representative in Washington, DC, USA, Oct.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

China on Friday said it was withdrawing tariffs on soybeans and pork imported from the United States amid talks to conclude the first phase of a deal to de-escalate an ongoing trade war between the two largest economies.

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry in Beijing, Chinese companies have imported an unspecified number of American goods, and the Tariff Commission of the State Council (Executive) has been carrying out a tariff exclusion for batches of soybeans, pork and other products from the US.