Reporters attend a press conference of the State Council Information Office while Ning Jizhe, Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics, speaks to release national economic performance in 2018 in Beijing, China, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Ning Jizhe, Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics, speaks to release information pertaining to national economic performance in 2018, during a press conference of the State Council Information Office in Beijing, China, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the US exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday in an article made available to Efe.

The 6.6 percent growth rate for 2018 reported Monday is the slowest annual pace that China has recorded since 1990. The economic downturn, which has been sharper than Beijing expected, deepened in the final months of 2018, with fourth quarter growth rising 6.4 percent from a year earlier.