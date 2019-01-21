China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the US exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday in an article made available to Efe.
The 6.6 percent growth rate for 2018 reported Monday is the slowest annual pace that China has recorded since 1990. The economic downturn, which has been sharper than Beijing expected, deepened in the final months of 2018, with fourth quarter growth rising 6.4 percent from a year earlier.