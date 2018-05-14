A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

China Monday thanked the United States president for considering allowing Chinese technology company ZTE to get back to business in the US after companies were banned from supplying components to ZTE in April.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs ministry, Lu Kang, thanked Donald Trump, who Sunday tweeted "President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!"