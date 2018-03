Newly elected vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission Xu Qiliang (front C) and Zhang Youxia (2nd row 3-L), members of the CMC Zhang Shengmin (2nd row L), Li Zuocheng (2nd row 2-L), Wei Fenghe (2nd row 2-R) and Miao Hua (2nd row R) swear an oath on the constitution during the 6th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and delegates stand for the National anthem during the 6th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Yi Gang, the then Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China speaks to reporters during a press conference on the sideline of the fifth session of the 12th National People's Congress in Beijing, China, Mar. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The long-serving governor of the People's Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, has been replaced by his number two, Yi Gang, following the approval of the National People's Congress at the plenary session on Monday.

Zhou, 70, responsible for China's monetary policy since December 2002, was one of the highest-ranking officials in the People's Republic and led the issuing bank under three Chinese presidents: Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping, the incumbent.