The China Mobile logo is seen during the launch of sales of iPhone smartphones in a tie up with China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator, in Beijing, China, Jan 17, 2014. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

China on Tuesday asked the United States not to suppress Chinese companies or block them from its territory after the administration of President Donald Trump recommended a day earlier that state-owned China Mobile, the world's biggest cell phone carrier, be denied a license to operate in the US.

"We urge the relevant party in the US to abandon the cold war mentality and zero-sum game. They should view the relevant issue in a correct way and they should not speculate and repress the Chinese enterprises in this way," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference in Beijing.