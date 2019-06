An Iconiq concept car sits on display during a media day of the Auto Shanghai 2019 motor show in Shanghai, China, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China's auto sales declined for an 11th straight month in May as a prolonged downturn in the country's automotive sector showed no sign of easing and the industry braced for losses stemming from new emissions standards, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Sales for the month fell 16.4 percent from the same time a year earlier, to 1.91 million.