China-based biotechnology startups looking to go global are poaching talent from the biggest American pharmaceutical companies, promising managers and medical chiefs lucrative pay packages and a more entrepreneurial work environment - all without asking them to uproot their lives in the United States, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

At least a half-dozen Chinese biotech startups have established offices from Greater Boston to Silicon Valley in recent years, looking to commercialize their treatments in the world's largest drug market by sales.