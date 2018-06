French businessman Marc-Antoine Jamet takes a photo of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe during a meeting of French business leaders and entrepreneurs at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (3rd R) speaks during a meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (3rd L) French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet (L), French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd L) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R) China's Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission He Lifeng (R), and French business leaders and entrepreneurs at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) speaks during a meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and French business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) speaks to China's Premier Li Keqiang during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

The Chinese Premier of the State Council asked his French counterpart to further relax restrictions on exports of Chinese high-tech products and to create a more transparent business environment for Chinese investors, the state agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met in Beijing with Edouard Philippe, who also had another meeting with President Xi Jinping during his official visit to China, to discuss bilateral relations and agreements.