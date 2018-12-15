View of the world's largest marine bridge, a colossal engineering work connecting the Chinese cities of Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macau, which authorities say will not affect the environment nor the ecosystem of the Pearl River Delta, and they trust it will have paid for itself and start making a profit in 30 years. EFE-EPA/Alex Hofford/File

Chinese authorities say the world's largest marine bridge, a colossal engineering work for which four artificial islands had to be built, will not affect the environment nor the ecosystem of the Pearl River Delta, and they trust it will have paid for itself and start making a profit in 30 years.

The macrobridge connecting the cities of Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects of recent times, something that has not avoided criticism for its high cost and impact on the environment, opinions rejected by the builders.