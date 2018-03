Yi Gang, recently named Governor of the People's Bank of China, speaks to reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 9, 2018 (issued 19 March 2018) EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's newly-appointed Central Bank Governor, Yi Gang, on Monday pledged more financial reform and measures to open up the sector, vowing to maintain the stability of financial markets, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

The current priority is to properly implement prudent monetary policy, he said, without elaborating on any of the policy measures.