A Bayer logo at the facade of a pedestrian bridge in front of the factory of Bayer corporation in Wuppertal, Germany, Sept. 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVER BERG

China on Tuesday conditionally approved the acquisition of US seed firm Monsanto by German pharmaceutical and chemical giant Bayer, a purchase which would allow the latter greater control over the non-selective herbicide and seed market in the country.

Bayer must also sell off some assets to comply with the Chinese Finance Ministry's conditions for the sale.