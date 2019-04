Customers look at vegetables for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Dec 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Consumer and producer prices both accelerated last month, lifted by hefty increases in pork prices and higher oil prices, the latest sign that China's economy may be stabilizing after a recent slowdown, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday in an article provided to Efe.

The pickup in inflation in March reversed downtrends for both the consumer prices, which had been decelerating since late last year, and producer prices, which began softening last summer.