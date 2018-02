A customer picks eggs from a variety for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Dec. 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A woman shops in a supermarket in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, Nov. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/LONG WEI CHINA OUT

China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, increased 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, 0.3 percentage points less than in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The increase in the prices of non-food items of 2 per cent and in services of 2.3 percent drove inflation, the NBS said.