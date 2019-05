Surveillance cameras are mounted on a lamp post on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 16, 2019 (issued May 30, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese tourists walk next to a lamp post with surveillance cameras on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, May 16, 2019 (issued May 30, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A member of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard in front of the Chairman Mao portrait on the south gate of the Forbidden City, next to the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China, May 16, 2019 (issued May 30, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese government has allegedly increased suppression of activists ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Jun. 4, according to reports by human rights organizations.

"We have documented a number of cases involving 10 individuals either detained or forced into disappearance in connection to the anniversary," nonprofit Chinese Human Rights Defenders said in a statement on Thursday.